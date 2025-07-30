Skip to Content
Frost Children – “What Is Forever For”

3:53 PM EDT on July 30, 2025

Sasha Chaika

Frost Children's "Control" and "Falling" have been serving as great messy summer anthems, and now they're back with another. The electro-pop duo is unleashing the newest SISTER preview, "What Is Forever For," today.

“I like the imagined scenario of a romantic on-and-off fling in a faraway place demonstrating some kind of disregard for Forever," Angel Prost explains of the tune. "EDM has always had this ethos of 'We only have Tonight,' which we agree with. It’s not quite apocalyptic, but there’s some sense that nothing really lasts forever, in a beautiful and sometimes sad way. You shouldn’t force Forever or stretch a moment any longer than it happens — the sudden pause is what makes the party obsessional.”

The pair also produced Kim Petras single "Freak It," which the pop star released last week. Check out the very-New York "What Is Forever For" music video, directed by Prost and Andrea Mauri, below.

SISTER is out 9/12 via True Panther / Dirty Hit.

