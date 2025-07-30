Skip to Content
OSEES – “ABOMINATION”

4:01 PM EDT on July 30, 2025

Titouan Massé

John Dwyer is perpetually releasing cool, weird music, and sometimes that music comes out under the banner of OSEES, the prolific rocker's best-known band. (We recently spoke to him about Chime Oblivion, his band with David Barbarossa of Adam & The Ants/Bow Wow Wow.) Next week, OSEES will release ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST, an album Dwyer says was inspired by atrocities including "AI empathy, genocides, social media data collection & addiction, the alignment of tech billionaires with the fascist overlords and their armada of dogs, civilians being kidnapped by bootlicking thugs, the death of due process...the list goes on and on." Today we get to hear "ABOMINATION," the pummeling title track of sorts.

Dwyer has something to say about this song, and he's saying it in all caps:

A LOVE LETTER TO DR STRANGELOVE. A BIG FUCK YOU TO WAR MONGERS EVERYWHERE. WE WERE LUCKY ENOUGH TO LINE UP WITH JOHN VALLE WHO HAD A GRIP OF OLD TROMA VIDEO PROSTHETICS AND A GREAT IDEA. HE SMASHED THIS ONE OUT OF THE PARK UNDER TIME CONSTRAINTS AND DURESS AND STILL MANAGED TO GETLLOYD FUCKING KAUFMAN TO STAR IN ITWE ARE BLESSED WITH THE MAN’S CONTINUED VIRILITY AND SELSE OF HUMOR. THANKS LLOYD, THANKS JOHN VALLE AND CREW THE SONG SPEAKS FOR ITSELF, I THINKWAR FOR RESOURCES, WAR FOR RELIGION, WAR BASED IN FEAR, WAR BASED IN GREED. THERE IS NO RIGHTEOUS WAR. THERE IS ONLY WAR. ITS A STORY AS OLD AS TIME. OR AT LEAST AS OLD AS HUMAN WEAKNESS.

Watch director John Valle's "ABOMINATION" video below.

ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST is out 8/8 on Castleface/Deathgod.

Read More:

