The Replacements Announce Deluxe Let It Be Reissue With Previously Unreleased Tracks

The Replacements' 1984 classic Let It Be is getting a shiny new deluxe reissue. The rock icons' third studio album is getting remastered and significantly expanded, comprising four LPs (and three CDs) total, replete with previously unreleased alternate takes, rarities, live performances, and more. The full thing is out Oct. 24, but they're sharing an alternate version of album highlight "Androgynous" today.

Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) features the album's original 11-song tracklist, plus the six additions that were on the 2008 reissue. Newly added material includes alternate versions of songs like "Gary’s Got A Boner" and "Favorite Thing," previously unreleased outtakes like "Who’s Gonna Take Us Alive" and "Street Girl," plus some legendary concert performances, including an unreleased 28-song performance at the Cubby Bear in Chicago, recorded just before the album's release.

The newly-released alternate version of "Androgynous" features the full piano intro that was accidentally cut short on the final album. Peter Jesperson, the Replacements' then-manager and co-producer, says in a statement: "The alternate vocal we discovered on the multitrack tape of 'Androgynous' is one of the most exciting things in this expanded Let It Be. While it's clearly not a 'master' vocal, the emotion Paul puts into it gives me goosebumps every time." Check it out below.

Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is out 10/24 via Rhino. Pre-order it here.