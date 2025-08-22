Earl Sweatshirt Now Likes Shit, Goes Outside

If you were looking for the exact opposite of a phrase like "Live Laugh Love," it would be, I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside. Released 10 and a half years ago, Earl Sweatshirt's melancholic sophomore album title is the anti-Annie — a bleakly abrupt way of saying, the sun won't come out tomorrow, and even if it does, I'll be too busy brooding and watching The Wire Season 4 to notice. The tracks themselves are similarly dire, with singles like "Grief" sounding like a bottomless pit where you can barely hear yourself scream. His latest LP, Live Laugh Love, is the sound of someone who's long since found the resolve — and the wisdom — to climb out of it.

His first release since 2023's flawless joint album with Alchemist, Voir Dire, Live Laugh Love finds Earl exploring his own thoughts with all of his customarily wry wit and ricocheting symbolism, with farm-to-table production framing his observations in rich, disorienting calm. Wielding his viscous baritone and mutant dexterity, he throws syllables like he's playing catch with himself; the patterns can be unpredictable, but he finds his way to the rhymes like he knew the route all along. For "gsw vs sac," he slinks around a psychedelic soul sample like a crafty thief tip-toeing between infrared lasers to snatch a prized jewel. On your iPhone notes app, some of these words barely rhyme, but Earl's Slim Shadian understanding of phonetics and vowels and consonants make them feel like they all came prepackaged together: "What my nigga 'Tay Hicks say?/ I just paint pictures, you just chip in on a frame/ Zoomin' out of thick malaise in my cranium."

Just as singular is Earl's knack for associative thinking. With each release since I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside, he's drifted further from more linear rhyme patterns and straightforward wordplay; if he could see the shore before, he's now in the middle of the ocean with folks like billy woods. The results are layered meanings that open up like secret tunnels to new understandings. Even when he's just talking shit on tracks like "Forge." "Jog my memory, what isn't ours?/ Slivers of God ad infinitum/ I gather you didn't hunt at all, we circling like hawks" is just a gorgeous way of saying, "I'm finna eat these rap niggas up." Laced with imperial guzheng strings, it all feels like Thebiana Jones just discovered a hidden treasure in the mountains. Credit to Theravada, who supplies Earl with sounds that are, like Earl's rap technique, as grand as they are understated.

While stereotypes about Earl's style persist, he stopped being all doom-and-gloom a long time ago. But there are layers of guarded optimism here that feel new; at least half the svelte new album spills out with graceful life lessons that don't feel didactic. It's a comfort that makes more sense when you consider that he's quit drinking and he's now a father of two.

"I think [Live Laugh Love] captured both parts of myself: being 16 and then also having a family," Earl told The New York Times' Popcast in a new interview. "The 16-year-old that still is like, [grunts] "live, laugh, love — [expletive] dumbass!' Like, ‘live laugh, love, the world is [expletive]!' And then my life changing drastically. It's like, I guess the joke was on me, because if you have kids, that is not even kind of funny at all. If someone says "live, laugh, love" and you have kids, you're like, ‘Exactly, brother.‘"

It's a fundamental irony that lives in the album title, but the phrase truly feels more instructive than ironic — more medicine for a recovering fatalist. On "Infatuation," he invokes an iconic 300 one-liner to suggest the existence of a world where we don't have to dine in hell. From there, an existential rumination on the nature of fate, and adaptation. "[We] flirt with danger, we hastily learn how to dance," he raps, two-stepping without being afraid to look at his own feet.

COLD AS ICE

Chance The Rapper - "Ride" (Feat. Do Or Die) I love "Drapetomania" with BabyChiefDoIt, too, but where tracks from Chance's comeback album Star Line are concerned, "Ride" is pure joy incarnate, with his melodies spilling out like a modern Magic School Bus or some shit. Multiple bonus points for putting Do Or Die on this one.

J.I.D - "Gz" To me, J.I.D has always been a little more flash than substance, with his acrobatics disguising the fact that, a lot of times, he doesn't say a whole lot per square inch. Yet there's a musicality to everything he does that can make his music pretty irresistible, as is clear on this particular track about the tension between racism and learned survival tactics in the ghetto. It's psychologically profound and really fun to rap out loud.

Freddie Gibbs - "Ensalada" (Feat. Anderson .Paak) I obviously loved Alfredo 2, and any one of the tracks would have made sense in today's column. But Anderson .Paak did his thing here enough to warrant this spot.

Chief Keef & Mustard - "Shake Dat" Keef did this one a long time ago, but now he's officially dropped it after it was already an unreleased kind of cult classic. It remains a playful strip club anthem that's now also a perfect TikTok theme song.

Doja Cat - "Jealous Type" After going on the whole "pure hip-hop" shit before, Doja Cat is back in her pop bag for this one. It's some retro shit, but as is quietly usually the case, she still makes time to show off some rhythmic dexterity that makes some of the best rappers go.

Polo G & VonOff1700 - "Move Wrong" Having interviewed both, I'll just say that Polo G and VonOff1700 are really nice guys in person. Considerate, respectful, and cooperative. VonOff is hysterical. Literally had me audibly rolling in our interview. Cool dudes. But don't fuck with them. Seriously, just listen to this shit. Pure, bloodthirsty gunplay at its best as they come up with a barrage of quippily inventive ways to say they'll take an opp down.

BigXThaPlug - "Hell At Night" (Feat. Ella Langley) The "rapper does country music" could feel corny, but BigXthaPlug has the natural Southern charisma and writing technicality to pull it off seamlessly and convincingly.

A$AP Rocky - "Trunks" Look. I never jumped off the Rocky train. Listen to "Trunks" and tell me I'm wrong.

Offset - "Pills" (Feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again) Dating back to the days of Migos' "Need it," Offset and NBA Youngboy have sounded really good together. Simultaneously frenetic and subdued, this one continues the little tradition as one of the strongest efforts off KIARI.

Conway The Machine - "Se7enteen5ive" Conway remains a machine for this one, where he sounds genuinely giddy about the price of coke reverting to the mythic good ol' days. The misty bassline and celebratory horns only help to make you feel his joy more.

