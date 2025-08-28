Dying Wish – “Revenge In Carnage”

Next month Dying Wish unleash their new album Flesh Stays Together. The Portland metalcore outfit released the brutal lead single “I’ll Know You’re Not Around” last month, and now they're back with the vicious followup "Revenge In Carnage."

“‘Revenge In Carnage' is an anthemic moment of man-made apocalyptic violence," vocalist Emma Boster explains. "Imagine when you hear the isolated vocal starting the song that you have entered your final moment. Our final moments on this earth will not be peaceful. There’s no time for reflection, only survival.”

Guitarist Pedro Carrillo, who directed the music video alongside Imani Givertz, adds, “The video represents the disillusion of self. The acceptance of violence and how we see ourselves in other people. We try to silence those thoughts with our own righteous beliefs only to be a different version of the same knife. We continue to fail to protect one another. We continue to point the finger. We continue to pretend that evil isn’t formed within our soul. If there is hope, it won’t be found in this lifetime.”

Watch below.

Flesh Stays Together is out 9/25 on Sharptone.