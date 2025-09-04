Primitive Man Announce New Album Observance: Hear “Social Contract”

It's time for new Primitive Man. The Denver noise-metal band are back today with the song "Social Construct," which also serves as the lead single to their forthcoming album Observance, coming out this Halloween. It'll be their first LP since their 2023 collab album with Full Of Hell, and the first Primitive Man-only album since 2020's Immersion.

According to its liner notes, Observance is, simply put, inspired by the absolutely disastrous state of the world over the past few years, told from the point of view regular working class. "Social Construct" is a brutal, no-holds-barred anthem of retaliation and resistance. Vocalist/guitarist Ethan McCarthy says of the song:

["Social Contract"] deals with some of the universal issues that people are collectively facing in terms of the rise of authoritarianism and the erasure of history.It is a backdrop for some of the more personal issues I speak about. The overarching fear, madness, anger and dread to accompany the pain of the rest. The hits at the beginning of the song also suggest a clock ticking as I believe our time with life as we know it, is about to change drastically as things are currently not moving on a path that is sustainable.The video shows examples of these "problems" and insinuates who may be to blame and who may be benefiting from techno feudalism and other "world events."

Watch Craig Murray's video for "Social Construct" and see the full Observance tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Seer"

02 "Devotion"

03 "Transactional"

04 "Iron Sights"

05 "Natural Law"

06 "Social Contract"

07 "Water"

Observance is out 10/31 on Relapse.