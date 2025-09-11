Skip to Content
Wellness Check: The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando

1:55 PM EDT on September 11, 2025

Wellness Check: Evan Dando

The Lemonheads made some of the best sugary alt-rock albums of the ’90s. On Oct. 24 they’ll release Love Chant, the band’s first new collection of all-original songs in 19 years, via Fire Records. Lead Lemonhead Evan Dando has an intriguing memoir coming too — Rumors Of My Demise is out Oct. 7 via Gallery Books in the US and Faber Books in the UK. Then their ongoing world tour lands in America in November. With all this activity, Dando scheduled an appointment with Stereogum wellness correspondent Rachel Brown to discuss how his mind and body are holding up.

