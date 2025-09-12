Skip to Content
Jeff Tweedy – “Lou Reed Was My Babysitter”

1:11 PM EDT on September 12, 2025

Shervin Lainez

Jeff Tweedy's triple album Twilight Override is imminent. We've heard “One Tiny Flower,” “Out In The Dark,” “Stray Cats In Spain,” and “Enough,” and today the Wilco frontman is releasing the Velvet Underground-indebted "Lou Reed Was My Babysitter."

Tweedy says the title references “the joy in this dark music that Lou Reed made, and the beautiful conflict that it creates when you try and analyze it. And how it was such a positive force for so many people. ‘My life was saved by rock and roll’ — Lou Reed is saying the same thing. I was babysat by fucking Lou Reed, literally, in my bedroom as a 10-year-old, 12-year-old kid. His music was a more legitimate mentor to me than most of my teachers.”

Listen below.

Twilight Override is out 9/26 via dBpm.

