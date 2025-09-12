Skip to Content
Little Simz – “Don’t Leave Too Soon”

2:29 PM EDT on September 12, 2025

Earlier this year, London rapper Little Simz released her album Lotus and explained her rift with past collaborator Inflo, from SAULT. Now, she's starring alongside Cillian Murphy in Steve, Small Things Like These director Tim Mielants' drama set at a '90s reform school. We've already seen the Steve trailer, and now Simz has shared "Don't Leave Too Soon," her song for the soundtrack.

Little Simz co-wrote "Don't Leave Too Soon" with producers past collaborators Miles Clinton James and Matthew Nelson, and it's the track that runs all through the Steve soundtrack. (Portishead's Geoff Barrow composed the Steve score with Ben Salisbury, but it doesn't look like either of them worked on this track.) The song alternates between ominous synth-fog and explosions of jagged jungle breakbeats, and Simz' delivery is closer to spoken-word than to regular rap. I'm getting a real Young Fathers vibe from this one. Check out the song's Tim Mielants-directed video below.

Steve arrives in theaters 9/19, and it's streaming on Netflix 10/3.

