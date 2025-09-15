Skip to Content
Watch PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, & Ekko Astral Cover The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” Together In Brooklyn

10:20 AM EDT on September 15, 2025

Listen alla y'all: Pop-punk giants PUP and Jeff Rosenstock are currently out on a big co-headlining tour with opener Ekko Astral, and it looks lit as fuck. Those gigs all end with a big "Double Band" encore, with PUP and Rosenstock's Death Rosenstock band joining forces to play a few songs, including the recent PUP/Rosenstock collab "Get Dumber." Then everyone, including Ekko Astral, gets together for a big, sweaty singalong of a '90s alt-rock banger. For most of the tour, it's been Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know." Last night, it was motherfucking "Sabotage."

"Sabotage," the 1994 Beastie Boys classic, is one of the all-time great singalongs. If you're at a show and somebody covers "Sabotage," you're having a great time. The many, many people onstage at the end of last night's Brooklyn Paramount Show were clearly having a great time. Watch them all throw down below.

Also, it's not fair to deny you a video of one of those "You Oughta Know" covers, so here they are, doing it in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

