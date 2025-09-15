Madi Diaz – “Heavy Metal”

Madi Diaz's new song "Heavy Metal" is not a heavy metal song. If you know anything about Diaz, this should not be a surprise. The LA-based singer-songwriter's Weird Faith was one of my favorite albums of 2024, and she's already preparing to follow it with a new one called Fatal Optimist. We've posted her singles "Feel Something" and "Ambivalence." Today, she's shared "Heavy Metal." Don't try to headbang to it.

Musically, "Heavy Metal" is quite soft and pretty, but its emotional content is a different story. Over a delicate acoustic guitar, Diaz sings about realizing that she's starting to look like her mother, forcing herself through dark patches, and turning her own heart into heavy metal. In a press release, she says, "I really wanted to write a song that feels as hardcore as I am. I am emotionally heavy metal, but everything comes out soft." Listen below.

Fatal Optimist is out 10/10 on Anti-.