23 Thoughts On The Coachella 2026 Poster

It's all we have. The monoculture is gone. The American festival landscape is in steep decline. The pop charts are frozen in constant stasis, nothing moving anywhere until the next superstar album comes along and briefly mixes things up. Every piece of new music now exists in a state of competition with every piece of old music, and kids are more likely to stream music from past generations than anything made by their peers. The #1 song in America is by a fictional K-pop group from a Netflix cartoon. America continues to plunge toward a state of enshittified autocracy, and even the people in charge seem to be bored with the whole thing. Nobody likes Marvel movies anymore. The annual Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival is the only thing this side of Italian brainrot memes that can plausibly claim to unite large numbers of young people. God help us.

If you care about popular music, even in the abstract, the annual arrival of the Coachella lineup poster is a seismic event. At this point, Coachella has absolutely no peers in North America. Its closest competitor, Bonnaroo, shut everything down this year for rain, and its continued survival feels like an open question. Smaller fests are dropping like... well, I don't want to become an example, so I'll just cut that joke off right there. You know what I was about to say. Coachella has been through its own boom-and-bust cycles, but it endures. Every new Coachella poster comes with the obvious horde of online complainers howling that they can't believe how shitty it's gotten or that they've never heard of half the people on the poster; that's simply part of the tradition. But the Coachella poster and its font sizes still work as a roadmap of popular music and youth culture in its permanent state of anarchic upheaval.

I can't stop writing about the font sizes. I started doing it god knows how many years ago, and I will continue to do it until someone discovers my corpse hunched over my laptop, with 148 open tabs because I'm trying to figure out what the deal is with some Belarusian dirtstep DJ. The Coachella poster is not an organic document. It's the product of what must be tense and tedious negotiations among bookers, talent agents, managers, weed rollers, and the short guy who poses for pictures with Conner4Real so that he'll look taller. But when you take in the totality of the poster -- the famous names, the big returns, the surging newcomers, the lower-card names that look like random jumbles of letters and numerals -- narratives emerge. This annual Stereogum column is my attempt to figure out those patterns, to divine some order from the screaming bedlam. Wish me luck.

This year's Coachella lineup is here early. This year's lineup felt like it was early, and that was in November. As recently as a couple of years ago, the Coachella poster didn't come out until deep into January, and other fests beat them to the rollout. It's still technically summer, and we already know who's playing next year's Coachella. I wonder what that says. This year's Coachella was just, what, five months ago? The stories of the 2025 music year remain unwritten and unsettled, but here's next year's stuff, all laid out for us already.

I have to imagine that this card is more subject to change than most. Maybe Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, wants to signal confidence in an unstable age. Or maybe the label and ticket-agency boardrooms have already planned out whatever's in store for us. Maybe it means nothing. Maybe the Coachella bookers are just doing their best to keep up with shit, like the rest of us.

What do they know? What can we know? What can we understand from this strange pileup of names? We do this every year, so let's get into it right now. Here's one person's immediate deep-dive analysis of the Coachella poster, written in a panicked fog in the hours after that poster went public.

1. Pop stars continue to reign. This year, '90s overlords Green Day took one of the three Coachella headliner spots. They were the first rock band to occupy that spot since Tame Impala in 2019. If you don't think the term "rock band" quite fits Tame Impala, then Green Day were the first since fellow '90s overlords Radiohead in 2017. But Green Day didn't play last on the main stage even this year. Instead, they ceded the closing spot to Travis Scott, who had the mysterious quasi-headliner bottom-of-the-poster billing. Well, the rock-band flirtation is over. This year's headliners are all big-name pop stars, though they all represent different versions of that archetype.

The biggest news, I think, is the return of Justin Bieber. This is basically equivalent to one of the surprise band reunions of some previous year, even if Bieber is just one guy. He's a famously reluctant live performer who has cancelled multiple global arena tours and who often seems miserable when he's up there. Unlike the other two headliners, Bieber has never been on a Coachella lineup before, though he's there pretty much every year. In 2019, he made a surprise appearance with his buddy Ariana Grande and announced an end to some other hiatus. He hasn't performed live in North America since 2022, so this is a return. More importantly, he's kind of a hipster now. In the past few months, Bieber has released two different albums that lean into hazy, stoned indie R&B. Is it a credibility move for him to finally play Coachella, or is he still just another pop star? I guess we'll find out.

Of the three headliners, Justin Bieber is the most likely to pull a Frank Ocean -- to halfass his set in puzzling, concerning ways and leave the organizers scrambling to figure out a weekend-two replacement. To the kids in Coachella's target demographic, he's a legacy act, someone who's been making hits for as long as they can remember. Bieber collaborators like Dijon and Major Lazer are also on the bill, and the potential for crowd-pleasing surprise guests is high. It would be fun, for instance, to see Ludacris come out and do his "Baby" guest verse. If Bieber puts together a sleek, professional stage show that combines his recent cool-kid forays with his enduring legacy smashes, he could make a big step away from his persistent punchline status. Can he do that? Or will he pull some bullshit? Will people still care about his Swag albums in April 2026? I guess we'll find out.

Sabrina Carpenter is the obvious slam dunk of the three headliners. Carpenter herself foretold it last year. During her Coachella 2024 set, Carpenter laid her plans out in her "Nonsense" outro: "Coachella, see you back here when I headline." That seemed like a bold claim at the time, but then she went on a crazy winning streak and propelled herself directly into the pop A-list. She's got hits and critical acclaim, and she's already such a fixture that people are starting to get annoyed with her for repeating herself.

Earlier this year, I saw Sabrina Carpenter headline the Primavera Sound Fest alongside fellow surging pop stars Chappell Roan and Charli XCX. That's honestly the lineup that I thought Coachella should book for this year, even though it would've required a couple of the back-to-back repeats that Coachella doesn't like to book. Carpenter was great, but she was probably the least compelling of those three. She has also already headlined a bunch of other major American fests. Carpenter knows that Coachella is the big one, and she's an obvious pro, so she'll probably have something big on tap for this set. I hope she's up to it.

Karol G is an interesting wild card. In the US, she's not as mainstream-famous as the other two headliners. She's got half as many monthly Spotify listeners as Justin Bieber. But she's also a legit stadium act, something that the other two can't claim. This isn't the first time that Coachella has booked a headliner who doesn't primarily speak English; they did that with Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK in 2023. Around the world, Karol G is probably nearly as big a name as Bad Bunny, even if she doesn't have the same history of crossover hits over here. And she's a performer.

In 2022, I happened to catch Karol G's main-stage performance on the Coachella livestream, and it was fucking awesome. She put on a true display, bringing out guests Becky G and J Balvin and running through a joyous medley of Spanish-language songs that ring bells in America. She covered Ricky Martin, Selena, Shakira, Daddy Yankee, "Macarena," "Despacito." She looked like she was having a blast, and she's got charisma. I expect plenty of people will have opinions over whether she's big enough to headline, but if anyone on this year's festival has the potential to put on a Beyoncé/Lady Gaga-style mega-spectacle, it's her. Coachella kind of needs her to pull off something like that, too, since it's hard to imagine Justin Bieber or Sabrina Carpenter doing it.

2. What's up with Radiohead? Radiohead have headlined Coachella three times in the festival's history. Thom Yorke has played a couple of solo sets there, too. Right now, Radiohead are gearing up to play their first live shows in forever. Their OK Computer classic "Let Down" has won the TikTok lottery, to the point where it has landed on the Hot 100. For the purposes of this conversation, I'm going to take Zionism out of the equation, since god knows the evil forces who write the Coachella checks would probably be happy to get a bunch of Israel apologists on the bill. (I'm not going to do a deeper dive into the political affiliations of all the acts on this year's lineup, but maybe somebody could. There are, for instance, a couple of Israeli acts on there.) The conditions are certainly right for Radiohead to make their Coachella return next year, but they're not doing doing that. Or are they?

At the very bottom of the poster, in way-too-small font, you might notice this phrase: "The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia." This seems to be an art exhibit of some kind, not an actual Radiohead performance. But it's worth noting that Radiohead will have some kind of presence at next year's fest. They're probably too big a band to do the Weezer-style surprise set that gets announced a week beforehand, but I guess we'll see.

3. Nine Inch Noize! The current Nine Inch Nails arena tour is fucking awesome, and it includes a bit where Trent Reznor and a few of his bandmates get together with the show's opener -- German dance DJ Boys Noize, also on the Coachella bill -- to rework NIN classics into throbbing goth-dance jams. On the Coachella poster, the phrase "Nine Inch Noize" appears without explanation near the top of the bill, and one can only assume that it'll be a more extended version of that mini-set. That sounds fucking awesome, and it's a very cool indication that the NIN/Boys Noize collaborations will continue. Maybe we'll get an album? A tour?

Nine Inch Nails headined Coachella in 2005, and their spot on this poster seems low, even if it's just two spots away from headliner status. But I could see this set becoming a mythic event, like the fabled Daft Punk pyramid-stage performance of 2006. If I were to go to this year's Coachella, Nine Inch Noize would be the thing I'd be most excited to see.

4. And then there's Anyma. Somebody needs to help me out with this one. Anyma, a big-deal dance DJ, has the bonus-headliner spot on the bottom of the poster. That spot has previously gone to big-deal dance DJs Swedish House Mafia and Calvin Harris, but I had a better idea who those guys were. Anyma was the first non-rock act to play the Sphere in Vegas. He seems to be big on spectacle; one of his upcoming gigs is at the Great Pyramid Of Giza. I guess he's dating Grimes? Or was dating Grimes, up until very recently? And he played Coachella twice last year? I'm so confused.

EDM is its own strange parallel world, but I had no idea this guy was big enough to play the main stage after Sabrina Carpenter or whatever. The poster says that he's presenting the world premiere of something called Æden. What does that mean? It better have some sick fucking lights.

5. Legacy rock bands are back, baby! This year's headliners might all be pop stars under the age of 35, along with one random-ass dance DJ presenting Æden, but the poster includes tons of long-established rocker types, many of whom occupy spots that aren't exactly guaranteed for long-established rocker types. The Strokes are in the immediate support spot on Saturday. They might have new music ready to go, or they might just be celebrating the fact that their 2020 track "The Adults Are Talking" is randomly huge on TikTok right now. The Strokes and Interpol are even playing on the same night, like this was the Mercury Lounge in 2001! That's fun! And while we're talking about the Meet Me In The Bathroom era, I am delighted to see the Rapture on the lineup but also vaguely dismayed to see them down in the middle of the pack.

The xx, a legacy act from a slightly different indie mini-generation, are also in the immediate-support spot. They never broke up, exactly, but that still feels like this year's biggest reunion. They haven't played together as a band since 2018. All three members have been doing the solo thing to varying degrees of success, and it'll be awesome to see them back together on the big stage. Lykke Li, part of the xx's generation cohort, will make a return, too. That rules. She hasn't played live in a few years. Maybe those two acts now exist in the same nostalgia zone as Foster The People, who are somehow still getting booked at Coachella. What is happening with that?

There are some real pioneers on this bill. Iggy Pop is playing! Maybe he's got new music on the way, or maybe he's just up there because his song with the Teddybears was on the Superman end credits. Who cares! It'll be cool to see him! It'll be just as cool to see Devo, who have a new Netflix documentary but who have never really gone away. There were all kinds of reports that Coachella was trying to shovel money at the Talking Heads to reunite and headline. Instead, they got solo David Byrne, who will doubtless sing some Talking Heads songs and put on a delightful show. One of the nice things about the streaming economy is that all these elderly legends feel just as vital and relevant as, say, Alex G.

The same seems to be true of '90s rave veterans like Moby, Groove Armada, and Green Velvet, who are pretty high on the poster. After their big comeback year, I'd argue that the reunited Clipse are actually too low; they will kill. California hardcore veterans Suicidal Tendencies should be a fucking blast. On the other hand, Black Flag? Are they fucking serious? I don't think anyone needs to humor the current lineup of Greg Ginn and three babies, but I don't know, maybe it'll be fun for someone.

5. Buzz bands are back, baby! "Buzz band" is honestly a pretty stupid descriptor, since a lot of these people are solo artists. Nevertheless, it's extremely cool to see a bunch of ascendant acts arriving on the Coachella lineup, or moving into the higher font-size rungs. Turnstile, Wet Leg, Alex G, and Ethel Cain all make some version of rock music, and they have put in their Coachella reps. Now, they've reached the top line. That's great to see. Addison Rae and Dijon have not put in their Coachella reps, and they don't make any form of rock music. But both of them followed some version of the old buzz-band trajectory, getting online buzz and good reviews. Now, both of them are in the top line, too. That's how things are supposed to work!

Coachella bookings also represent big moments for a bunch of other people that we cover heavily on this website. PinkPantheress! CMAT! Wednesday! Fleshwater! Little Simz! Oklou! Model/Actriz! Jane Remover! The resurgent Blood Orange! We want all these people to succeed, and their Coachella sets will put a whole lot of eyes on them. One of the most exciting names on the whole lineup is Geese, who are down in the middle of the day-two lineup but who will almost certainly be a much bigger deal by the time the festival rolls around. If you go to Coachella and don't see Geese, what are you even doing? That's going to be something.

6. Things are weird for rap right now. The rapper with the most prominent place on the Coachella lineup is Young Thug, who's in the immediate-support spot on Sunday. That's going to be awkward! If Thug had booked a Coachella appearance for this year, after he came home from prison, it would've been a huge outpouring of goodwill. That's what happened when he played his grand return show at Summer Smash earlier this year. But now, Young Thug's position within rap is in a tenuous place, thanks to a ton of leaked phone calls that allegedly captured him talking shit and gossiping about many of his peers. His most recent song "Miss My Dogs" is pretty much an apology to all of those people. Thug's reputation is not where it was even a few weeks ago. Maybe he can restore it by April. We'll see.

In any case, Young Thug doesn't really have any peers on the Coachella bill. The only other rappers who even made the top line are the aforementioned Clipse and Swae Lee, who should be fun but who hasn't had a hit in a minute. Other rappers on the bill seem to be on their way down. I just saw Central Cee flop really hard at Primavera. Sexyy Red's novelty has mostly worn off. And other than reliable festival act Little Simz and the ascendant UK underground figure fakemink, that's pretty much it, right? This year's bill has nothing like Yeat and 2hollis, the ascendant hyper-rage types who played this year. Google tells me that Joost is a Dutch YouTube rapper. Maybe he's the guy.

What rappers would've moved the needle on this year's Coachella lineup? Playboi Carti? NBA YoungBoy? Yung Lean and Bladee? Gunna? Earl Sweatshirt? Cash Cobain? Armand Hammer? Metro Boomin's all-star Atlanta swag-rap nostalgia revue? Tyler, The Creator seems like he'd be a slam dunk, but he headlined last year, and people thought he flopped. They can't get Kendrick Lamar, and I'm sure they tried. The regular roster of Rolling Loud headliners -- Future, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky -- is all tired out, and they're probably getting bigger offers from Rolling Loud anyway. Did anyone give Cardi B a call, or is she a lost cause? Was Drake under consideration? Does Jay-Z feel like playing a show?

I tend to dismiss concern-trolling about the health of a genre or whatever, but it really does seem like rap is having a hell of a time building new stars that resonate on a wider level. This lineup speaks to that. Not that long ago, rappers basically dominated Coachella. This is the first time in a while when actual rock bands with guitars seem to have more energy behind them.

7. K-pop is still hunting demons. As I write this, there are four songs from the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack in the top 10 of the Hot 100. I wonder if someone at Coachella was talking to Netflix about staging a Gorillaz-style live show from Huntr/x and the Saja Boyz. Instead, Coachella booked KATSEYE, a fascinating and seemingly successful attempt to import the K-pop idol model to America. We've also got BIGBANG, the bugged-out boy band who set the standard for flashy maximalism and really should've had the run that BTS had over here. BIGBANG are back together after military service and miscellaneous drama, and now they're finally slated to play their long-promised Coachella reunion show. Fellow boy band SHINee were making YouTube waves at the same time as BIGBANG, and their ex-member Taemin will play Coachella, too.

K-pop isn't as prominent on this Coachella lineup as it was in 2023, when BLACKPINK headlined the entire thing. But different strains of Asian pop music are all over this poster. It's got a bunch of Japanese acts, like viral duo Creepy Nuts, alt-popper Fuji Kaze, and DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, as well as the Filipino girl group BINI. Coachella has long made a habit of booking acts that might be huge in other parts of the world but are largely unknown over here. You can see that impulse at work all over the poster -- Royel Otis and the Chats from Australia, rusowsky and Carolina Durante from Spain, Davido from Nigeria, Luísa Sonza from Brazil, Los Hermanos Flores from El Salvador. Certain genres of global music, like grime and afrobeats, might not be as present as they once were, but they're still represented. I think that's cool.

8. So many DJs. The alternate EDM universe is still apparently going strong. There are a ton of names on the Coachella lineup that I didn't recognize, and most of them naturally turned out to be DJs when I Googled them. In my mind, Disclosure had a big moment about a decade ago and then gradually faded away, but they've still apparently got enough juice to appear on the top line, between Nine Inch Noize and Turnstile. People are apparently still checking for Kaskade, too. It's hard to Google the name "Worship," but that's apparently in reference to some EDM supergroup, not a new Christian revival tent. Solomun, Subtronics, Mochakk, REZZ, Adriatique, Marlon Hoffstadt -- I have only the barest idea who any of these people are, but they're all apparently major selling points. It appears that the Sahara tent will continue popping off in relative isolation.

9. Hardcore will never die. As someone who loves Turnstile, it's just fun to see them way up high on the Coachella poster. They won't be the only moshable band at the fest. Drain, Ceremony, and Febuary are all in there. So are Joyce Manor and Hot Mulligan, two pop-punk bands who sort of come from that world. Fleshwater and Glitterer belong in this conversation, too. So do Suicidal Tendencies, and I guess I have to type the words "Black Flag" here again. Goldenvoice started out as an underground punk institution in LA, so I like to see some continuity there. A band like Haywire, who are currently on absolute fucking fire on the underground, would be a much cooler selection than the thing currently attempting to pass itself off as Black Flag, but I'll take what I can get.

10. No Oasis. We knew this. 2002 Coachella headliners Oasis were very open about the fact that they're not playing Coachella. Instead, they're off on the closest thing that this year has to an Eras Tour. They're probably too big for Coachella. It's a little striking to realize that Oasis would've been a much bigger deal than any of this year's actual Coachella headliners. They really missed a chance to declare eternal victory over Blur, who famously struggled on the main stage last year, but I guess that would be redundant at this point.

11. No Chappell Roan, either. This one is a little more notable. The two big stories coming out of last year's Coachella were Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, two baby pop stars on the undercard who drew shockingly huge crowds which then set them both up to take over the A-list. Carpenter is coming back as a conquering hero. If anything, Roan is even bigger. She'd probably be a bigger draw than any of this year's headliners. She is doing festivals around the world, but she's not at this one. Maybe someone else offered a bigger paycheck, or maybe she just didn't feel like it.

12. No Mk.gee. He would've made a lot of sense in the top line, right? His collaborators Dijon and Justin Bieber are on the bill, so he'll probably be there anyway. But it does seem like a Mk.gee set could've been a crowning moment, right?

13. No Alex Warren. Thank fuck.

14. Teddy Swims, though. I guess you can make dentist's office music and still play Coachella, just as long as you have multiple face tattoos. "Lose Control" is now, what, one of the biggest Billboard hits in history? But big Teddy is listed underneath Dijon, a surging cult artist with zero proper hits. That's satisfying. I guess Benson Boone made an impression at this year's festival, but I would love to see this whole class of dorks go someplace else.

15. No country music. Coachella got Post Malone to headline this year, and Jessie Murph played Coachella rather than Stagecoach, where she might be more at home. Country music remains at the center of popular music, and Morgan Wallen is currently a way bigger deal than anyone playing Coachella. But country's incursion into the Coachella-verse seems to be over. Is Ethel Cain the closest that this lineup has to a country singer?

16. KATSEYE and Lambrini Girls should perform "Gnarly" and "Cuntology 101" together. I just think it would be fun.

17. Looks like FKA twigs figured out her visa situation. That's good. It's fucking stupid that twigs couldn't play shows in the US this year. The one time that I went to Coachella was 2015, and two of the best side-stage acts that I saw were FKA twigs and Lykke Li. It's cool to see both of them back.

18. A new class of pop stars arrives. If pop music had an equivalent to the XXL Freshman Class issue, then a lot of those people would be high up on this Coachella lineup. New jack power couple Addison Rae and sombr are on there. I'm not sure I'd even heard of sombr before six months ago, and now he's all over the fucking place. I support him, less because of his music and more because I think it's cool that he's tall. Laufey, Icelandic singer of chilled-out jazz-pop, is in the top line, and I honestly wonder if she shouldn't be listed higher than she is. She's a big deal. Ethel Cain and Dijon have been critical faves for a little while, and neither of them makes the most accessible music, but they've both shot up to the point that they could be pop XXL Freshmen, too.

19. Some people are apparently way more popular than you realized. I already talked about how weird it is to see Disclosure up as high as they are, but what the hell, I'll repeat it here too. The same is true for Labrinth, who I know mostly as the Euphoria soundtrack guy. Maybe he's here in the Hans Zimmer/Danny Elfman movie-composer slot, but then Trent Reznor is here, too. Are people really looking to see Labrinth like that? Or solo Swae Lee? The weirdest one for me is bedroom R&B singer GIVĒON, right up there between the Strokes and Addison Rae. Good for you, GIVĒON! I had no idea!

20. Some people are way less popular than you realized. Condolences to Wednesday, Geese, CMAT, Oklou, Jane Remover, Model/Actriz, Joyce Manor, the Rapture, Fleshwater, Ceremony, Lambrini Girls, Röyksopp, Samia, and Glitterer. You should all cuss out your agents because you all deserve to be listed way higher than you are.

21. Some people won't be there at all. I've already mentioned a bunch of people who might make sense on this Coachella lineup but who aren't on it. Some others, off the dome: Doechii, Erika de Casier, Smerz, YHWH Nailgun, Los Thuthanaka, Amaarae, Chat Pile, bar italia, MJ Lenderman, Glixen, Sunami, Superheaven, Been Stellar, Ela Minus, Momma, Greg Freeman and/or Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, Big Thief, Liquid Mike, Water From Your Eyes, Teethe, yeule, the Cure. You'll get 'em next year, guys.

22. Some people must have new music on the way. By the time that Coachella happens, it seems pretty likely that we'll get new tunes from the xx, Interpol, Swae Lee, Joyce Manor, Lykke Li, Sexyy Red, Ceremony, and maybe even the Strokes and Iggy Pop. We know about some of these already, but I don't think any of them have been publicly confirmed. That's some stuff to look forward to even if you're not going to Coachella.

23. Some people are primed to do great things. I probably will not go to next year's Coachella. If I did go, however, I would make damn good and certain to see the following people: Nine Inch Noize, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Addison Rae, David Byrne, BIGBANG, Clipse, Blood Orange, PinkPantheress, fakemink, Geese, Oklou, CMAT, Fleshwater, Wednesday, Drain, Model/Actriz, Jane Remover, Ceremony, Febuary. There are lots of artists worth seeing on the lineup, but I feel like all the people I just mentioned have a chance to do something straight-up legendary. The headliners could all pull off major career moments, too. I'll probably stay up way, way too late streaming a bunch of those sets.

***

This lineup honestly kicks ass. I have not checked into the general online sentiment around this Coachella lineup. I would guess that it's mostly people acting performatively pissed off about poptimism and names that they don't recognize because that's what always happens. People have all kinds of issues with Coachella as an institution, and plenty of those gripes are legitimate. But if you went to this festival and didn't hear a bunch of absolutely incredible music, then that would be a you problem.

Look, I full expect the Primavera Sound people to put together a lineup that tombstone piledrives this one into dust. Nobody in America is doing that kind of curation on a grand scale, and Coachella can't keep up. The best American festivals are the small-scale boutique ones that cover individual scenes. If I had to pick a Southern California fest to attend next year, it would be Sound And Fury even though I don't know the Sound And Fury lineup. But in the category of grand-scale, general-interest American music festivals, I would be shocked if we see anything better than this in 2026. There is a lot of extremely cool stuff on this poster. I'm impressed.