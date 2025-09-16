Skip to Content
PONY – “Superglue”

1:43 PM EDT on September 16, 2025

PONY released their Velveteen album in 2023, and since then it's been all one-offs from the Toronto power-pop act. There was an MSPAINT remix, as well as the singles "Freezer" and "Every Little Crumb." Meanwhile Heavenly Sweetheart, a trio featuring PONY members Sam Bielanski and Matty Morand, released "HSP" and the Liquid Mike collab "$300."

Today they've added another standalone song, a charming and catchy pop-rock tune called "Superglue." Bielanski offered this statement:

I don’t often allow myself to lean into the feeling of jealousy. I think maybe I feel embarrassed to feel envious of others so I try to bury those emotions deep inside of me. This song was written right in the depths of dealing with those ugly emotions. I wondered if rather than shying away from these feelings, what if I leaned into them? What if for one moment I let them out to breathe one cheeky breath before I bury them again?

Watch the "Superglue" video below.

"Superglue" is out now via Take This To Heart.

