ira glass Announce New EP joy is no knocking nation: Hear “fd&c red 40”

Chicago noise freaks ira glass signed to the Fire Talk imprint Angel Tapes for last year's EP compound turbulence flexing for the heat. That hasn't stopped them from self-releasing demos, but today they're back with news of a new release via Angel Tapes/Fire Talk.

In November, ira glass will release joy is no knocking nation, their latest EP. It's preceded today by the skronking, volatile lead single "fd&c red 40," which is accompanied by the first ira glass music video. Amidst the saxophone blurts, Lise Ivenova screams, 'This place is infested with prefab freakos!" Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "it’s a whole 'who shot john' story"

02 "fd&c red 40"

03 "new guy (big softie)"

04 "fritz all over you"

05 "that’s it/that? that’s all you can say?"

TOUR DATES:

10/05 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

10/18 - Chicago, IL @ Bricktown ^

11/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts %

11/14 - Chicago, IL @ VCR [EP RELEASE SHOW]

11/16 - Bloomington, IN @ The Tally $

11/17 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle !

* w/ Dummy, TV Buddha

^ w/ Cocojoey, Vesper Chimes, Fruit Looops

% w/ Free Country

$ w/ When The Walls Break Down, Freak, Blind Baby

! w/ Alive Girl, Repent, Henry Tegethoff

joy is no knocking nation is out 11/14 via Angel Tapes/Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.