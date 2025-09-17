bar italia – “rooster”

Here they come to strum the "rooster." Some Like It Hot, the latest album from British weirdo cool-kid indie rockers bar italia, is out exactly one month from today. To remind us it's on the way, the band has shared another single to go along with "Cowbella" and "Fundraiser." It's called "rooster," and — along with Simon Mercer's music video — it showcases the way bar italia's off-kilter energy can reframe and revamp the building blocks of rock 'n' roll. Watch below.

Some Like It Hot is out 10/17 on Matador.