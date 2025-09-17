Skip to Content
Johnny Marr To UPS: “Where Are My Guitars?”

5:38 PM EDT on September 17, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: Johnny Marr attends the photocall for “Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond In The Desert” at the Curzon Mayfair on March 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

|Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

You know you've reached the boiling point when you're tweeting at a large corporation hoping to get your problem resolved. Johnny Marr found himself in such a state today. As Vulture points out, the Smiths guitarist turned Morrissey adversary posted repeatedly on X this morning in hopes of recovering guitars that seem to have been lost by UPS.

In an effort to get the word out about Marr's plight and preserve this moment in history, we at Stereogum have helpfully chosen to archive the text of these posts:

Dear @UPS where are my guitars ? They disappeared a week ago. I’m hearing from you now that they’ve been lost. Explain @fender @gibson #fuckUPSinc #freemyguitars

Ring Ring @UPS #freemyguitars #fuckUPSinc

Knock Knock @UPS #freemyguitars #fuckUPSinc

Bang Bang Bang @UPS. Asking me to describe what my guitars look like is not filling me with confidence. They look exactly like the ones you put in one of your a delivery vans days ago. Remember ? #fuckUPSinc #freemyguitars

Look for one that says ‘80’s Icon’ on the case and another one that says ‘Woke As Fuck’ @UPS

The thought of a guitar case with "80's Icon" stenciled on it should be insufferable, but in Marr's case, it's just the truth (even if the apostrophe should be moved so it says "'80s Icon"). Here's hoping his instruments are returned to him soon.

UPDATE: A day later, Marr writes: "@UPS Whoever sorted out my guitars, thank you." A happy ending!

Read More:

