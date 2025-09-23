Dua Lipa Responds To Report She Fired Agent Over Pro-Israel Activism

Dua Lipa and her management company have issued statements refuting reports that she fired one of her managers due to his pushback against pro-Palestine activism in the music industry.

A widely circulated rumor last week alleged that Lipa dismissed her manager, David Levy, after learning of his involvement in the effort to have Kneecap removed from the Glastonbury lineup due to their criticism of Israel's campaign of genocide in Gaza. That report, which originated with the Daily Mail, was amplified by many sources including Kneecap themselves. But now both Lipa and WME, the company that manages her career, have issued statements denying it.

As Clash Music points out, WME's statement indicates Levy has not been involved in Lipa's day-to-day business affairs since 2019, and he removed himself from Lipa's account among others earlier this year. Here's the full text of their message:

Reports suggesting that Dua Lipa or her management dismissed one of our agents because of his political views are categorically false. David Levy played a role in Dua’s early career (2016-2019) and as is customary, is credited both internally and in industry journals as being a member of the team. When he moved out of London in 2019, he transitioned into an advisory role and has not been involved in Dua’s day-to-day business since. Levy fully removed himself from the project among others earlier this year.

In an Instagram story, Lipa criticizes Levy but also the media's handling of the story. She says the idea that she fired him over his pro-Israel, anti-Palestine advocacy is "completely false." Here's the full text of her message:

I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth. I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press. Not only was the story completely false but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division. It is always Free Palestine but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling.

A few days ago, Fleetwood Mac's rep had to shut down another, unrelated Daily Mail article suggesting the band was reuniting to perform at J.K. Rowling's birthday party.