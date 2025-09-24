Watch Caroline Polachek Sing Daniel Johnston And Yung Lean Sing The Stooges At Charli XCX’s Wedding

Charli XCX and her sometimes producer/the 1975 drummer George Daniel tied the knot back in July. The pair got married at Hackney Town Hall during a small, close-friends-and-family type situation, which looked fabulously low-key. Last weekend, however, Charli and Daniel took over a Sicilian village for their big official wedding bash, with tons of their musical friends in attendance. According to the social media clips we've seen roll out over the past few days, the newlyweds put those musical friends to work!

Caroline Polachek, who's collaborated with both Charli and Daniel, sang Daniel Johnston's 1984 tearjerker "True Love Will Find You In The End" as the couple walked down the aisle.