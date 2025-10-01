Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Guitar – “Chance To Win”

11:44 AM EDT on October 1, 2025

Ryan Belote-Rosen

The band is called Guitar. That's what Saia Kuli decided to name his Portland indie rock project. It's just fucking crazy. We probably make too much of that decision when we write about Guitar on this website, but we're not the ones who decided to name the band Guitar. Truth in advertising, though -- there is a whole lot of guitar in Guitar's music. You can hear a great deal of it on the new song "Chance To Win."

Guitar's new album We’re Headed To The Lake drops next week, and we've already posted the singles "Pizza For Everyone" and "Every Day Without Fail." Today, the band drops the new single "Chance To Win," and that combination band name and song title is not easy to Google. The track works in the grand tradition of Pacific Northwest indie rock with angular guitar and obliquely appealing melodies. You could tell me that this was a lost 1997 single from some half-forgotten Kill Rock Stars band and I would probably believe you. Listen below.

We’re Headed To The Lake is out 10/10 on Julia’s War.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Joe Glass’ Snakewards Has A Great Title And Great Lo-Fi Power-Pop Songs To Match

January 6, 2026
New Music

Final Gasp Announce New Album New Day Symptoms: Hear “The Apparition”

January 6, 2026
New Music

Bory Announces New Album Never Turns To Night: Hear “By The Lake”

January 6, 2026
New Music

Heavenly Announce First New Album In 30 Years Highway To Heavenly: Hear “Excuse Me”

January 6, 2026
New Music

Joyce Manor – “I Know Where Mark Chen Lives”

January 6, 2026
New Music

Guv – “Chasin’ Luv”

January 6, 2026