Guitar – “Chance To Win”

The band is called Guitar. That's what Saia Kuli decided to name his Portland indie rock project. It's just fucking crazy. We probably make too much of that decision when we write about Guitar on this website, but we're not the ones who decided to name the band Guitar. Truth in advertising, though -- there is a whole lot of guitar in Guitar's music. You can hear a great deal of it on the new song "Chance To Win."

Guitar's new album We’re Headed To The Lake drops next week, and we've already posted the singles "Pizza For Everyone" and "Every Day Without Fail." Today, the band drops the new single "Chance To Win," and that combination band name and song title is not easy to Google. The track works in the grand tradition of Pacific Northwest indie rock with angular guitar and obliquely appealing melodies. You could tell me that this was a lost 1997 single from some half-forgotten Kill Rock Stars band and I would probably believe you. Listen below.

We’re Headed To The Lake is out 10/10 on Julia’s War.