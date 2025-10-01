Stream Bb trickz’s Surprise EP lechita

A lot of folks over here in the English-speaking world were introduced to Bb trickz almost exactly a year ago when Charli XCX enlisted her for the star-studded Brat remix album. Since then, the Spanish rapper has infiltrated American audiences by teaming up with Ice Spice on her recent remix album, and by paying tribute to Clairo on the single "not a pretty girl." Today, Bb trickz returns with the surprise-released EP called lechita.

lechita’s title translates to "little milk," although Google tells me it's also sometimes used as a euphemism for semen. Anyway! The EP is four songs and clocks in at just five minutes, though it's plenty interesting in that short time. It sees the often clubby Bb trickz take a more lo-fi, indie rock-inspired approach, and it's fun to hear her experiment with that sound. If Drain Gang had scooped Clairo up right after "Pretty Girl" blew up and she also happened to be fluent in Spanish, I imagine it'd sound something like lechita. Check it out below.