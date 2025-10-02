Empress Of – “Blasting Through The Speakers”

Empress Of wants to hear the music blasting through the speakers. She wants to feel the music, feel it all the way. This is what she asserts on her new song "Blasting Through The Speakers," and her enthusiasm is contagious.

"I’m very excited to share this song with the world," Lorely Rodriguez explains. "This year I learned a lot about the things that matter. Music has always been one of those things. After the fires in Altadena, I couldn’t make music for some time. I was afraid to go there. When I made this song, it felt like music was a friend I hadn’t talked to in a while, but was always there to pick up the phone. Thank you for listening to me all these years. Thank you music for always being there."

Next week Empress Of will start opening for Lorde on some tour dates. I have a feeling this anthem will resonate with the audiences. Blast the music through your speakers below.

TOUR DATES:

10/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena*

10/09 - St Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena*

10/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ UW-Milwaukee Panther*

10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

10/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

10/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum*

10/19 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre*

10/21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

* w/ Lorde