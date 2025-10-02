Record Store Day Announces Black Friday 2025 Releases

Record Store Day, the music industry holiday in which artists release lots of exclusive vinyl in a bid to attract foot traffic to independent record stores, happens twice a year: once on a Saturday in April, and once on the Friday after Thanksgiving. We're less than two months out from the Black Friday edition, and today the RSD folks have revealed which limited edition records will be appearing at local shops this time.

The list is headlined by an expanded version of Bob Dylan's iconic 1963 release The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, which includes songs that were allegedly pulled off the album by Columbia Records execs. The Original Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan includes "Rocks And Gravel," "Let Me Die In My Footsteps," "Rambling, Gambling Willie," and "Talkin' John Birch Paranoid Blues," the one Ed Sullivan refused to let Dylan play on TV, prompting Dylan to walk out. There will also be a new 7" with a version of "Masters Of War" recorded at Alan Lomax's apartment in 1962, backed by a recorded conversation between Dylan and Lomax.

Spinal Tap are selling an "RSD Scalpers Edition" of the soundtrack to Spinal Tap II. Speaking of soundtracks, there will be an exclusive RSD version of the Wicked: For Good soundtrack, as well as Wicked-themed Crosley turntables (a green Elphaba Edition and a pink Glinda Edition). Chappell Roan is releasing a 7" with her recent singles "The Giver" and "The Subway," while Billie Eilish is dropping a live 10" recorded in London.

There's an LP attributed to Wilco/Jeff Tweedy/Daniel Johnston, a 2024 King Gizzard live album, a 25th anniversary edition of Deltron 3030, and holiday releases from both Kesha and Devo. Not to mention records from the Doors, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Joni Mitchell, Brendan Benson, the Rolling Stones, Talking Heads, the Grateful Dead, Prince & The Revolution, Miles Davis, George Harrison, the Flaming Lips, the Notorious B.I.G., Led Zeppelin, Bobby Womack, Nico, Tangerine Dream, the Ramones, David Johansen And The Harry Smiths, 2 Chainz, La Luz, Collective Soul, Sugar, Warren Zevon, and many more.

At Record Store Day's website, you can see the whole list as a paginated webpage or one big PDF.