Future Ruins, Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross’ Film Composer Music Festival, Is Canceled

The Nine Inch Nails guys are canceling their film composer music festival. Back in May, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, now known for their Oscar-winning movie scores as much as their NIN pursuits, announced the inaugural edition of Future Ruins, a fest focused on iconic film composers. The event was set to go down Nov. 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, but as the LA Times points out, it's not going to happen.

A note posted to the Future Ruins website reads as follows:

Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year. The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate. Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information.

The lineup was to include Reznor and Ross plus John Carpenter, Danny Elfman, Mark Mothersbaugh, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, and more. In more positive news, NIN just announced another leg of their Peel It Back Tour, which my colleague Tom Breihan reports is "fucking incredible." In a merging of NIN business and film score work, also just released their Tron: Ares soundtrack, which Tom says is "better than it probably should be."