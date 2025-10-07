Smashing Pumpkins Cancel First-Ever India Shows At The Last Minute

In August, the Smashing Pumpkins announced that they would be performing in India for the first time. In a now deleted post, the group shared exclusively via FaceBook they had to cancel those shows. The shows, which were supposed to take place on 10/11 at Terraform Arena in Bengaluru and 10/12 Jio World Garden in Mumbai, are not listed among their tour dates on their website.

The deleted post read: "Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai. We cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect.