Ravyn Lenae Brings Out Donald Glover In LA

11:25 AM EDT on October 7, 2025

Chicago-born R&B singer Ravyn Lenae recently graduated from cult stardom to actual stardom, as her 2024 single "Love Me Not" caught fire on TikTok, climbing as high as #5 on the Hot 100. (It's #9 this week, at least until all the Taylor Swift numbers come in.) These days, Lenae is a big enough deal to get Donald Glover to leave his house on a Monday night.

Last year, Donald Glover, performing under his Childish Gambino alter-ego, duetted with Lenae on her song "One Wish." On Monday night, Lenae played the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Glover was a surprise guest at the show, and he joined her to perform "One Wish." Based on what I'm seeing, she outsang him pretty handily. Watch a couple of fan videos below.

