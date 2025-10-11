Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Hayley Williams Joins David Byrne In NYC, Responds To Kid Rock Dissing “Nashville Chicks With Blue Hair”

12:26 PM EDT on October 11, 2025

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Hayley Williams of the rock band Paramore performs on stage during the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

|Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Yesterday, David Byrne and Hayley Williams teamed up for a track called “Open The Door” for The Twists soundtrack. In the evening, David Byrne surprised his New York City audience by inviting the Paramore leader with him onstage for some songs.

At Radio City Music Hall, the pair performed their collaborative tune "What Is the Reason for It?" from the former Talking Heads' frontman's new record Who Is The Sky? Later on, she joined him again for Paramore's 2013 hit "Hard Times," which he released a cover of last year. Watch clips below.

Meanwhile, Williams has been dealing with backlash from conservatives after confirming who her Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party title track's line about a "racist country singer" is about: “It could be a couple, but I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen, I don’t give a shit," she said on The New York TimesPopcast podcast. "Find me at Whole Foods, bitch, I don't care."

Kid Rock seemingly shaded her during in a new interview with Fox News: "You know what's stupid is people who think they're cooler than art thou that worry about their outfit every day like some of these rock singers that live here in Nashville — I won't stay any names — or these chicks running around on their campuses with their blue hair, their five nose rings."

Williams shared the clip on her Instagram Story with a response: "i remember being a little kid in meridian, ms- the first time i heard a kid rock song was at poplar springs elementary's annual field day. bawitdaba. i thought it sounded dangerous and cool. later, i learned i wasnt allowed to listen to him cause the southern baptist church said he was evil. my how the turn tables!"

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026