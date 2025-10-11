Hayley Williams Joins David Byrne In NYC, Responds To Kid Rock Dissing “Nashville Chicks With Blue Hair”

Yesterday, David Byrne and Hayley Williams teamed up for a track called “Open The Door” for The Twists soundtrack. In the evening, David Byrne surprised his New York City audience by inviting the Paramore leader with him onstage for some songs.

At Radio City Music Hall, the pair performed their collaborative tune "What Is the Reason for It?" from the former Talking Heads' frontman's new record Who Is The Sky? Later on, she joined him again for Paramore's 2013 hit "Hard Times," which he released a cover of last year. Watch clips below.

David Byrne brought Hayley Williams on stage in NYC to perform Hard Times by Paramore and What is the reason for?, their recently released collab pic.twitter.com/Fbi7oSUoBL — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) October 11, 2025

Meanwhile, Williams has been dealing with backlash from conservatives after confirming who her Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party title track's line about a "racist country singer" is about: “It could be a couple, but I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen, I don’t give a shit," she said on The New York Times’ Popcast podcast. "Find me at Whole Foods, bitch, I don't care."

Kid Rock seemingly shaded her during in a new interview with Fox News: "You know what's stupid is people who think they're cooler than art thou that worry about their outfit every day like some of these rock singers that live here in Nashville — I won't stay any names — or these chicks running around on their campuses with their blue hair, their five nose rings."

Williams shared the clip on her Instagram Story with a response: "i remember being a little kid in meridian, ms- the first time i heard a kid rock song was at poplar springs elementary's annual field day. bawitdaba. i thought it sounded dangerous and cool. later, i learned i wasnt allowed to listen to him cause the southern baptist church said he was evil. my how the turn tables!"