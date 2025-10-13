The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson Joins Tim Kaine And Amy Klobuchar For Virginia Gubernatorial Canvass

The Democratic nominee for Virginia's upcoming gubernatorial election is Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA case officer who more recently represented the state in Congress. Canvasses for the election just kicked off, and Spanberger had a few familiar faces out on the campaign trail on her behalf: Virginia Senator/former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, Minnesota Senator/former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, and Klobuchar's fellow Minnesotan, the Replacements' Tommy Stinson.

Kaine, Klobuchar, Stinson, and Virginia delegate candidate Elizabeth Guzman were out canvassing in Manassas yesterday. Apparently, Stinson was playing a few songs on guitar while Kaine did harmonica with him. See photos and a video below.

In other Replacements news, actor/musician Finn Wolfhard recently announced plans to adapt Bob Mehr's biography of the band, Trouble Boys, for the big screen. No word yet on who'll play Tommy Stinson, but probably not Owen Teague, who was in line for the role when director Josh Boone was working on his own adaptation five years ago.