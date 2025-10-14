Steve Gunn – “Morning On K Road”

Get comfortable. Find yourself a throw pillow or a nice beanbag or something. Really get yourself into the relaxation zone. You'll be glad that you did, since there's a new Steve Gunn track out this morning.

Steve Gunn, the supremely chill guitar master, is returning to the singer-songwriter zone on upcoming album Daylight Daylight. Machine Gunn Stevie recorded the new LP with his fellow guitar-master James Elkington, and we've already posted lead single "Nearly There." Today, Gunn shares "Morning On K Road," a lovely six-minute zone-out that makes me want to leave all my worldly possessions behind and go live on a beach somewhere. I'm not going to do that. I'm just saying that's what it makes me want to do.

In a press release, Gunn says the song was inspired by running into someone in Auckland, New Zealand: "I was in the city one morning, out early, and I had a chance encounter with a friend who I hadn't seen in a long time. Someone who I would regularly see in New York. The song was born from that brief, almost surreal moment of reconnection. It’s a bit of a dedication to him, capturing the feeling of that encounter.I love New Zealand, and I wanted to stick a metal pin in the map of that spot, with that memory." Here's the video, made up of footage that Gunn shot in Mexico City.

Daylight Daylight is out 11/7 on No Quarter.