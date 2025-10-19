Skip to Content
Bruce Springsteen Performs Rare “Streets Of Philadelphia” And Receives Academy Museum Gala Award

11:10 AM EDT on October 19, 2025

Does Bruce Springsteen know he just got covered by one of Gen Z's preeminent rock singer-songwriters? I'm sure the Boss will get a crash course in Cameron Winter soon if he hasn't already, but this weekend, Springsteen was busy attending the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. He was honored with the inaugural Legacy Award, recognizing "an artist whose body of work has inspired generations of storytellers and deeply influenced our culture," and he marked the occasion with a rare performance of "Streets Of Philadelphia."

Springsteen won an Oscar for "Streets Of Philadelphia," which he wrote and recorded forJonathan Demme's 1993 drama Philadelphia, one of the earliest mainstream films to explicitly depict the AIDS crisis. At the Academy Museum Gala, he did a solo acoustic set performing that song -- which he's only done a handful of times this century -- along with Nebraska cut "Atlantic City" and the E Street Band single "Land Of Hope And Dreams." Watch below.

The Boss biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere and box set Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition are out Friday.

