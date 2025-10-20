Axl Rose Lashes Out At Drum Kit In Buenos Aires

Back in the day, Guns N' Roses leader Axl Rose was the king of the onstage freakout. If something was happening that wasn't to his liking, Rose would sometimes stop the entire show, to the point where multiple GN'R concerts broke out into riots. That hasn't been the case in recent years. Instead, Guns N' Roses have been functioning as an ultra-professional act on the global stadium circuit, even as they've continued to say vague things about supposedly-incoming new music. But at a Buenos Aires show on this past weekend, the world got to see a flash of the old Axl.

Earlier this year, Guns N' Roses parted ways with Frank Ferrer, their drummer of 19 years. They replaced him with Isaac Carpenter, a drummer with plenty of experience, including in Duff McKagan's band Loaded. On Saturday, GN'R played the second of two shows at Buenos Aires' Estadio Huracán, and Axl Rose got mad at the drum it. At one point, Rose went up to Carpenter's drum kit and kicked it. At another, he threw the mic at the drums and stormed offstage before returning and saying, "I'll just try to wing this." The band seemingly finished the show without any issues.

It's not clear whether Rose was mad about something Carpenter was doing, whether he had an issue with his in-ear monitors, or something else. But Rose had another, less dramatic drum-related issue back in May.

In other news, Axl Rose recently announced a graphic novel series with Sumerian. Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction will depict Rose as a "half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes."

UPDATE: Guns N' Roses shared a statement on social media:

"During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl’s in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix. The issue was fixed by our tech team by the third song, and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter’s playing, who is top notch and a great drummer."