Rosalía Announces New Album LUX

Rosalía is back. Earlier this week, Times Square billboards teased the announcement of the Catalan pop experimentalist’s next album, and now she’s confirmed the news in a TikTok livestream today: LUX, the follow-up to 2022’s smash Motomami, arrives Nov. 7. That’s the cover art above.

LUX will feature guest appearances from Björk, Yves Tumor, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, and more, and Rosalía recorded the album with the London Symphonic Orchestra. Last fall, Rosalía gave High Snobiety an update on her next album, saying: "It’s been a process. I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I'm still wrapping my head around the same things. It's like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them. I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future."

See the Times Square billboard and album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sexo, Violencia y Llantas"

02 "Reliquia"

03 "Divinize"

04 "Porcelana"

05 "Mio Cristo"

06 "Berghain"

07 "La Perla"

08 "Mundo Nuevo"

09 "De Madrugá"

10 "Dios Es Un Stalker"

11 "La Yugular"

12 "Focu ‘ranni"*

13 "Sauvignon Blanc"

14 "Jeanne"*

15 "Novia Robot"*

16 "La Rumba Del Perdón"

17 "Memória"

18 "Magnolias"

* = CD/Vinyl exclusive track

LUX is out 11/7 via Columbia.