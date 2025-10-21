Dazy Shares Surprise New EP Bad Penny

Aw shit, it's new Dazy, baby! You know about Dazy, right? Since COVID, Richmond resident James Goodson has been cranking out soaring, extremely catchy alt-pop with his one-man project. He was good at that shit when he started out, and he's better now. Full disclosure: James is a music publicist, which makes him a professional acquaintance. He's also a fun guy to hang out with at shows, which makes him a personal acquaintance. But how often do you see me on this website like "hey, listen to this shit from this music publicist I kinda know"? Only when it's Dazy, right? I think it's only Dazy. Trevor from Biz3 is in Pelican, but he was in Pelican before he was a music publicist. Anyway. Dazy. The man just dropped a brand-new surprise EP, and the part that's not a surprise is that it fucking rocks.

Dazy's last surprise EP was I GET LOST (when i try to get found), which came out a little less than a year ago. That was just three songs, though. Since then, he's come out with the one-off single "(Pay No Mind) To The Signs" and the Militarie Gun collab "Tall People Don't Live Long," and yes I do still get mad when I type that title, why do you ask? Dazy also helped out on Militarie Gun's excellent new album God Save The Gun. Today, we get seven brand-new songs from Dazy, grouped together under the title Bad Penny.

The Bad Penny EP continues Dazy's travels into the world of drum machines and cheap samples, and he knows what to do with those things. Every track here has hooks on hooks. James once told me that the whole idea was to sound like a band that got signed in the post-Nirvana gold rush and then dropped from a major label after one album, and that is definitely the vibe here. But it also sounds fully sincere. Do you know how hard it is to make heartfelt pastiche? It's not easy! But this guy keeps doing it! Listen below!

<a href="https://dazysound.bandcamp.com/album/bad-penny">Bad Penny by Dazy</a>

The Bad Penny EP is out now on Lame-O.