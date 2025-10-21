Mediocre Announce Breakup

Mediocre's debut LP Growth Eater arrived last year, and it turns out that'll be their last. The LA Band To Watch alums announced today that they're breaking up in order to "focus on other creative endeavors."

Here's the announcement:

Hi everybody. It’s with bittersweet sadness to share that we will be moving on from Mediocre and focusing on other creative endeavors at this time. We have appreciated all the support throughout the years and have truly loved sharing our music with you all. The Mediocre-verse will live on forever. Thank you for everything, we love you! - Keely, Piper & Jake

After a few years spent gigging around their native Los Angeles, Piper Torrison and Keely Martin officially formed Mediocre back in 2016. Over the next few years they released a handful of great singles and EPs. Dangerbird -- the label known for championing '90s indie greats like Grandaddy and Sebadoh -- took a liking to Mediocre's cheeky slacker-rock sensibilities, and formally welcomed the band aboard their roster in 2022. Growth Eater arrived in September 2024. Revisit that and see Mediocre's farewell announcement below.