Hayley Williams Shares New Song “Good Ol’ Days,” Covers Her Grandpa On Upcoming 7″

A few months ago, Hayley Williams launched an unconventional album rollout by uploading a bunch of password-protected songs to her website, then later compiling them into an LP called Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. Now, the Paramore leader is already back with a new song called "Good Ol' Days," which is a part of that record.

"Good Ol' Days" was written by Williams and Daniel James, the latter of whom also produced it with Brian Robert Jones. It's a playfully nostalgic number with an R&B atmosphere. The hook goes, "Who knew the hard times/ Were the good ol’ days?" It's a nod to "Hard Times," the hit from her band's 2017 record. Tonight, right before dropping the song, Williams posted over 100 throwback photos and videos from that era to her Instagram grid.

Meanwhile, earlier this year she helped her grandfather, Rusty Williams, release Grand Man, the album he made in the ’70s. That's getting a deluxe edition, and it features Hayley doing a cover of one of his tracks. It's only available as a physical 7"; that comes out Nov. 17. He also makes an appearance on "Good Ol' Days" in a voicemail. Listen below.