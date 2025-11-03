No Pressure – “Good Enough” & “Wearing Thin”

No Pressure

No Pressure are an interesting band. Parker Cannon, frontman for big-deal punkers the Story So Far, started No Pressure as a side project during COVID, and they've since become a big deal on the hardcore festival circuit despite not really being a hardcore band. Cannon's bandmates mostly come from the hardcore world, and the group plays hardcore shows and records for hardcore labels, but they mostly specialize in a slightly amped-up version of the kind of pop-punk that Cannon makes with his other band. In making music just a little more raw and scrappy than what he does most of the time, Cannon has hit on something.

No Pressure have released a few EPs, as well as a self-titled LP in 2022. Sometime next year, they'll release a new full-length, and they've just shared a couple of tracks that'll apparently be on the album. "Good Enough" and "Wearing Thin" are both fast, hooky pop-punk numbers with big hooks, and the band recorded them with Drug Church collaborator Jon Markson. Check out both tracks below.

No Pressure's 2026 LP Promo is out now on Triple B/Streets Of Hate.