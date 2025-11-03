Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

No Pressure – “Good Enough” & “Wearing Thin”

By Tom Breihan

10:08 AM EST on November 3, 2025

No Pressure

No Pressure are an interesting band. Parker Cannon, frontman for big-deal punkers the Story So Far, started No Pressure as a side project during COVID, and they've since become a big deal on the hardcore festival circuit despite not really being a hardcore band. Cannon's bandmates mostly come from the hardcore world, and the group plays hardcore shows and records for hardcore labels, but they mostly specialize in a slightly amped-up version of the kind of pop-punk that Cannon makes with his other band. In making music just a little more raw and scrappy than what he does most of the time, Cannon has hit on something.

No Pressure have released a few EPs, as well as a self-titled LP in 2022. Sometime next year, they'll release a new full-length, and they've just shared a couple of tracks that'll apparently be on the album. "Good Enough" and "Wearing Thin" are both fast, hooky pop-punk numbers with big hooks, and the band recorded them with Drug Church collaborator Jon Markson. Check out both tracks below.

No Pressure's 2026 LP Promo is out now on Triple B/Streets Of Hate.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Panopticon Shares Surprise New Split With Uprising, Comments On Removing Music From Spotify

February 7, 2026
New Music

Ascendant Hardcore Bands Collateral & Burning Lord Release Furious New Split

February 6, 2026
New Music

The Leaving – “Pray”

February 6, 2026
New Music

J. Cole Releases Sprawling, Stressed-Out New Double Album The Fall-Off

February 6, 2026
New Music

Morrissey Removes “Terrorism” Lyric From New Song “Notre-dame”

February 6, 2026
New Music

Bill Orcutt Announces New Album Music In Continuous Motion: Hear Two Tracks

February 6, 2026