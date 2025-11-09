Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Split Enz Reuniting For First Tour In 18 Years

6:54 PM EST on November 9, 2025

Australians, listen up: Split Enz are reuniting. The Kiwi art-pop legends are gearing up for an Australian tour in May 2026, which will mark their first official tour dates in 18 years. Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, and Noel Crombie will play four shows total in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide.

Split Enz -- whose lineup famously splintered off into the hitmaking Crowded House -- have had a few brief reunions since their breakup in 1984, including one benefit show in 2009. But this current hiatus is by far the longest Split Enz have taken. Their debut album Mental Notes just turned 50 years old last summer, and back in September they announced they were reuniting to headline the Christchurch Electric Avenue Festival in New Zealand this February. Find tickets to the reunion tour here, and see the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
05/13 - Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/18 - Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre
05/22 - Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
05/25 - Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025