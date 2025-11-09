Split Enz Reuniting For First Tour In 18 Years

Australians, listen up: Split Enz are reuniting. The Kiwi art-pop legends are gearing up for an Australian tour in May 2026, which will mark their first official tour dates in 18 years. Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, and Noel Crombie will play four shows total in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide.

Split Enz -- whose lineup famously splintered off into the hitmaking Crowded House -- have had a few brief reunions since their breakup in 1984, including one benefit show in 2009. But this current hiatus is by far the longest Split Enz have taken. Their debut album Mental Notes just turned 50 years old last summer, and back in September they announced they were reuniting to headline the Christchurch Electric Avenue Festival in New Zealand this February. Find tickets to the reunion tour here, and see the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/13 - Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/18 - Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre

05/22 - Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

05/25 - Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre