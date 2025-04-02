Common Holly Announces New Album Anything glass: Hear “Aegean blue”

Montreal's Brigitte Naggar is ready to roll out her next album as Common Holly. Anything glass, arriving in June, marks her first new music since a 2021 double single and her first album since 2019's When I say to you Black Lightning. This one's coming to you via the esteemed Keeled Scales and Paper Bag labels, and its lead single "Aegean blue" is available now for the listening.

"Aegean blue" is a meditative piano-based track brightened by Naggar's striking vocal melody. "Do what you do best/ Make me a river I can run through," she begins. "Follow it up with/ A circle back/ And an i.o.u." She offered this statement on the track:

A reckoning in meaninglessness and unending pursuit. The words came in a moment of change and of reevaluating. This song sits squarely in the album’s theme of orienting toward what matters most, doing things differently when they aren’t feeling right. You can hear some of the vocal doubling here–since the album was recorded live, many (all?) of the songs have doubled vocals, because I would sing live while we were performing the song, and then I would later add more vocals on top of that initial vocal. This came to be a quality we liked in the whole experience of the album.

Watch director Ana-Maria Espino Trudel's video for "Aegean blue" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Terrible hands"

02 "Aegean blue"

03 "Enough"

04 "It's true we've been happier"

05 "Jazz song"

06 "I weighed it up"

07 "The wood from the sail"

08 "Right in between the lines, I"

09 "A pair of ragged claws"

10 "Wise mind"

Anything glass is out 6/13 via Keeled Scales/Paper Bag.