Disiniblud – “Disiniblud”

In March, composers and multi-instrumentalists Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith announced their joint project called Disiniblud. They shared two tracks from the upcoming eponymous album, and now they're back with a self-titled song.

The coruscating track comes with an equally transcendent music video inspired by the 2008 video for Sigur Rós' "Gobbledigook." Director Chris Osborn said:

We shot this video with an all-trans cast, and mostly trans crew, in Los Angeles County on June 10, 2025 (under the Strawberry Full Moon in Sagittarius.) I wanted to preserve the light as it hit our bodies, hit our eyes, hit this film, under these particular conditions. To prove that we were here, that we have been here, and we will always be here, forever. Within the charged atmosphere surrounding us, my primary ambition was to make something beautiful and free. I hope I achieved that goal.

Watch below.

Disiniblud is out 7/18 on Smugglers Way/Domino.