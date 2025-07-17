Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”

Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross do a whole lot of film-score work, but they usually do it under their own names, not the name of their band. In that respect, the upcoming Reznor/Ross score for the legacy sequel Tron: Ares is different. That soundtrack is actually credited to Nine Inch Nails, and Disney made a big deal out of that announcement last year. Now, we get to hear why. The first single from the soundtrack is out, and it doesn't sound like film-score music. It's a song -- a banger at that.

Nine Inch Nails are currently on a huge arena tour that looks awesome. I'm going to the Baltimore date next month, and I can't wait. We've already heard a bit of their Tron music in the movie's first trailer, and now they've shared "As Alive As You Need Me To Be," a fearsome rocker built on retro-futuristic '80s electro synths. Trent Reznor brings real ferocity to his lead vocal, and this thing fits firmly within the band's recent catalog. It's the first piece of music to come out under the NIN name since they released their last two free-download instrumental Ghosts albums in 2020. Check it out below, along with the new Tron trailer that uses the track.

The Tron: Ares soundtrack is out 9/19 on Interscope. The movie arrives in theaters 10/10.