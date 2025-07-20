Skip to Content
Watch Dirt Buyer Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris”

10:47 AM EDT on July 20, 2025

Dirt Buyer, the kinda-emo, kinda-folk project of Joe Sutkowski, played Knockdown Center in Queens last night. It was a highly stacked bill the onetime Album Of The Week honoree shared with fellow indie rockers Greg Freeman and This Is Lorelei. During Dirt Buyer's set, Sutkowski did a pretty killer cover of the Goo Goo Dolls' certified crowd-pleaser "Iris." (Maybe Demi Lovato gave them the idea.) Watch a clip of that cover below.

@stereogum We’re due for a new album from Dirt Buyer (@Jo Dirt), whose ‘Dirt Buyer II’ was a Stereogum Album Of The Week back in 2023. On Saturday night the Joe Sutkowski-led indie band played on a bill with This Is Lorelei and Greg Freeman in Queens, and they closed with a cover of @Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.” #DirtBuyer #GooGooDolls ♬ original sound - stereogum

