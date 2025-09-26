Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Skip to Content
Kevin Parker is really going for those Halloween party playlists. Parker's Tame Impala will release the new album Deadbeat next month, and he's also got some American arena shows lined up. We've already posted his early singles "End Of Summer" and "Loser," and now he's jumping into spooky season with "Dracula," a new song that's all about staying out of the sun and searching for his beloved.

Tame Impala has never sounded this much like the Weeknd. That's my big takeaway here. Over a percolating club beat that reminds me a bit of past Tame Impala collaborators Justice, Parker goes falsetto slip-sliding, singing about romantic desperation and darkness: "I'm on the verge of caving in, I run back through thе dark/Now I'm Mr. Charisma, fuckin' Pablo Escobar/My friends are saying, 'Shut up, Kevin, just gеt in the car'/ I just wanna be right where you are." But he's not the Weeknd, so it comes out sounding a little silly.

In the Julian Klincewicz-directed "Dracula" video, Kevin Parker goes strutting through what looks like the Australian outback. Behind him, a semi truck pulls a wooden house that looks really old. Parker and his truck come upon a dance party where everyone looks vaguely zombified. I must confess that I don't understand it. Maybe you'll have better luck. Check it out below.

Deadbeat is out 10/17 on Columbia.

