SUEP – “The Rain”

It always blows my mind the lifetimes that someone can live. Sometimes, we aim to keep certain periods forgotten, hoping to suppress whatever past self we unleashed. On the latest single from southeast London group SUEP, led by Georgie Stott and Joshua Harvey, bad weather is what shields the present self from any old demons.

"The Rain" is SUEP's first new music in two years, following 2023's mini-album Shop. It sounds like if post-punk group Delta 5 took a smoke break with '60s yé-yé icon Francoise Hardy.

In a press release, singer Georgie Stott explained that track is about “an inability to face a past self, the rain being a force that protects me from the pain of previous experiences, a pure cleansing thing that soothes me when having flashbacks from more tumultuous times in my life.”

Listen to "The Rain" below.