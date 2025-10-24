Florence Road – “Miss”

Florence Road are only getting better. The quartet from Wicklow, Ireland released their debut mixtape this past June and have continued their streak with a some one-off singles. Today, they've released a new song called "Miss," which begins acoustic and tender but builds into searing rock catharsis. It sounds like their strongest release yet.

"Miss" battles that monstrous feeling of loss when the silence of absence becomes unbearable. Feelings get the best of lead singer Lily Aron: Tears are uncontrollable, and phantoms dance in her house. There doesn't seem to be any reprieve, but Aron knows how to make one hell of a song about loss, her voice rising alongside the band's fiery build. "You said that it won’t feel like this/ You said that you can’t dry my tears/ I’m just waiting for till you appear," goes one line. Sometimes there isn't a crowd or distraction loud enough to drown out the suffocating void, but Florence Road make it sound so, so good.

