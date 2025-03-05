Jess Kerber – “I Wonder If I’ll Forget This”

Meet Jess Kerber, a Louisiana-native, Nashville-based singer-songwriter who picked up a guitar at the age of 12 and attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Today, she's announcing her signing to Felte and unveiling the haunting song “I Wonder If I’ll Forget This.”

“I Wonder If I’ll Forget This” is a poignant dirge in the realm of Elliott Smith or Sufjan Stevens. Droning synths and a softly plucked guitar together possess a gentle devastation, heightened by the lugubrious lyrics: "All of my advice/ I only take when it hurts to cry/ But mostly it just feels like/ Nothing’s there." Listen below.