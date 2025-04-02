Jess Kerber – “Next To You”

Singer-songwriter Jess Kerber comes from Louisiana and studied at Berklee College Of Music. These days, she's based in Nashville and signed to Felte. We posted her tendy, folky single "I Wonder If I'll Forget This" last month. Today, Kerber shares "Next To You," a new song that moves her more in the direction of airy, vibed-out indie-pop.

Jess Kerber's music will probably always seem at least slightly countrified, if only because of her accent. She also knows just what she wants to do with a lush, understated arrangement. On "Next To You," she sings through acoustic guitars and percolating keyboards. The bass and drums take a minute to lock in, but when they do, they find a beautiful groove. In a press release, Kerber says, "'Next To You' is about the ways your dreams tell you what you don't yet know about yourself. I wrote this song in my childhood bedroom, where hazy memories seem to always come back up to the surface." Check it out below.

"Next To You" is out now on Felte.