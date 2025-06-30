Perfect 100 Announce Self-Titled Debut EP: Hear “Sunday”

Perfect 100 is a new solo project from the Brooklyn musician Andrew Madore, and they make blurry, fuzzy, hooky indie rock that sounds like someone put the fizziest, poppiest versions of shoegaze and grunge into the same can and then shook them up until they exploded. Madore recorded Perfect 100's self-titled debut EP in their own apartment, with Adam Wanetik's drum parts recorded elsewhere, in an actual studio. Dinosaur Jr. collaborator Justin Pizzoferrato mixed and mastered the record, and lead single "Sunday" rocks.

"Sunday" is a bleary, tuneful, regretful indie rock jam. In a press release, Andrew Madore says, "I stopped drinking last year after spending most of my 20s drinking every single day. Most people at some point in their lives have a relationship with something or someone that consumes their thoughts and conversations -- and for the longest time, alcohol occupied that space for me. I wrote this song to try and grapple with the dichotomy of the highs and lows of that relationship, which ultimately caused so much more pain than joy." Perfect 100 have a pair of Brooklyn shows coming up, including one tonight. Below, check out "Sunday," the EP's tracklist, and those gigs.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sunday"

02 "Missing Out"

03 "Longway"

04 "New In Town"

TOUR DATES:

6/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

7/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sleepwalk

The Perfect 100 EP is out 7/21 on bloody knuckles.