Liquid Mike – “Claws”

4:19 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

Marissa Dillon

Liquid Mike, one of the most beloved and consistently good bands currently working out of Upper Michigan, are gearing up to release their new album Hell Is An Airport. The pop-rockers announced the follow-up to last year's Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot with two singles, "Groucho Marx" and "Selling Swords," and they followed those up with "AT&T." Today Liquid Mike have shared another Airport preview with "Claws." I'm disappointed to learn it's not a Charli XCX cover, but it sounds awesome nonetheless.

"Claws" is about those nights when you should be sleepy but you're feeling incredibly restless, and then you get even more restless thinking about how you should be sleeping but you aren't, anticipating the sleep deprivation that'll inevitably make tomorrow a tough one. Who can relate? Thankfully, "Claws" will wake you right up, a two-minute blast of beefy guitars, rip-roaring drums, and hooks primed for singing along: "Then I stay down/ It’s all I can do/ When I wake up/ My body hates me for it," Mike Maple sings.

"Claws" arrives with a Bob Sweeney-directed video that splices together clips of a Liquid Mike gig along with low-resolution footage of a dog show. Get it? Dogs have claws. Check it out below.

The self-released Hell Is An Airport is out 9/12.

