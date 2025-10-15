Skip to Content
Haley Heynderickx & Max García Conover Announce New Album What Of Our Nature: Hear “Fluorescent Light” & “Boars”

9:56 AM EDT on October 15, 2025

In 2018, Haley Heynderickx joined forces with Maine-based musician Max García Conover for a collaborative EP titled Among Horses III. Now the singer-songwriters are pairing up again for a joint album called What Of Our Nature.

During the making of What Of Our Nature, Heynderickx and Conover studied Woody Guthrie and channeled the folk icon by playing the record straight through. They recorded directly to tape in five days in a barn in Vermont, and it was produced by Sahil Ansari. Today they're sharing previews with "Fluorescent Light" and "Boars"; both come with music videos directed by Evan Benally Atwood. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Song For Alicia"
02 "Mr. Marketer"
03 "Boars"
04 "Cowboying"
05 "In Bulosan’s Words"
06 "This Morning I Am Born Again"
07 "Fluorescent Light"
08 "Buffalo, 1981"
09 "to each their dot"
10 "Red River Dry"

What Of Our Nature is out 11/21 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.

Evan Benally Atwood

