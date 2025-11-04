Skip to Content
Witch Post – “Twin Fawn”

1:22 PM EST on November 4, 2025

More Witch Post! Earlier this year the indie rock duo of Dylan Fraser and Alaska Reid shared the EP Beast, which they followed up in September with the single "Changeling." Now they're back with another one, the romantic and nostalgic "Twin Fawn."

Reid says of the new track in a press release:

This song is about chasing memories, or yearning for a misremembered, simpler time. It’s a love letter to Dylan and I's differing experiences on the West Coast; coyotes, beach glass, driving home at 3am, stuck on the freeway staring at the sunset... As Witch Post, our memories become as fantastical and intertwined as twin fawns.

Listen to "Twin Fawn" below.

